Electric scooters make the ride to work easier and more fun | abc news

Workers at a Hobart laundry service say electric scooters are making their daily commute easier and more fun. The business says it’s noticed staff are happier and more punctual with their new mode of transport. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

