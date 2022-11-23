Electric scooters make the ride to work easier and more fun | ABC News

by
Electric scooters make the ride to work easier and more fun | abc news

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Electric scooters make the ride to work easier and more fun | ABC News” – below is their description.

Workers at a Hobart laundry service say electric scooters are making their daily commute easier and more fun.

The business says it’s noticed staff are happier and more punctual with their new mode of transport.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ victory speech in full | ABC News

Category: News

A Catholic Priest accused of abusing hundreds of children in WA facing more allegations ABC News

Category: News

Antony Green calls Labor Party has won re-election in Victoria | ABC News

Category: Manufacturing, News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day seven in Qatar

Category: News

Wales 34 – 39 Australia | Australia complete Impressive comeback! | Autumn Nations Cup Highlights

Category: Sport

Watch again: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Top 3 Female Entrepreneur Pitches | Shark Tank AUS

Category: Legal, Television

Live: Football fans gather in Paris bar to watch France vs Denmark at Qatar World Cup

Category: News

Kawamura Round 3 Highlights | 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Category: Golf

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ victory speech in full | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Hobart

Hobart, capital of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, sits on the River Derwent. At its fashionable Salamanca Place, old sandstone warehouses host galleries and cafes. Nearby is Battery Point, a historic district with narrow lanes and colonial-era cottages. The city’s backdrop is 1,270m-high Mount Wellington, with sweeping views, plus hiking and cycling trails.

2 Recent Items: Hobart

A woman has died in Hobart’s public hospital after her ambulance was ramped for two hours | ABC News

Category: News

Hobart stadium development divides community | ABC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.