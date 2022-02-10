El Salvador woman freed after 10 years in prison for abortion • FRANCE 24 English

by

FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “El Salvador woman freed after 10 years in prison for abortion • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

An El Salvadorian woman was freed from prison Wednesday, after the remaining 20 years of her 30-year sentence for having an abortion were commuted.

#Abortion #rights #El Salvador

El Salvador

El Salvador, officially the Republic of El Salvador (Spanish: República de El Salvador, literally “Republic of The Saviour”), is a country in Central America. El Salvador’s capital and largest city is San Salvador.

The colón, the currency of El Salvador since 1892, was replaced by the United States dollar in 2001.

France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

