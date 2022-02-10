FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “El Salvador woman freed after 10 years in prison for abortion • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

An El Salvadorian woman was freed from prison Wednesday, after the remaining 20 years of her 30-year sentence for having an abortion were commuted. #Abortion #rights #El Salvador 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

