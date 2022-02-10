El Salvador frees woman jailed for murder after a miscarriage

Authorities in El Salvador have freed a woman who had been jailed on charges of killing her baby after suffering a miscarriage, according to a local rights group.

The 38-year-old woman was freed on Wednesday.

She has already served 10 years of her 30-year sentence.

The Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion in El Salvador said the woman, Elsy, was arrested in June 2011 after reporting an “obstetric emergency”.

In El Salvador, abortion under any circumstances is outlawed, including in cases of rape and incest and even when the woman’s health is in danger.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

In This Story: El Salvador

El Salvador, officially the Republic of El Salvador (Spanish: República de El Salvador, literally “Republic of The Saviour”), is a country in Central America. El Salvador’s capital and largest city is San Salvador.

The colón, the currency of El Salvador since 1892, was replaced by the United States dollar in 2001.

In This Story: Miscarriage

miscarriage is the loss of a pregnancy during the first 23 weeks. The main signs of a miscarriage include vaginal bleeding, followed by cramping and pain.

Miscarriage Support Services

If you’ve been affected by miscarriage and need someone to talk to, here are a number of services:

US

UK

In This Story: Murder

Murder is the unlawful killing of another human without justification or valid excuse, especially the unlawful killing of another human with malice aforethought. This state of mind may, depending upon the jurisdiction, distinguish murder from other forms of unlawful homicide, such as manslaughter.

In This Story: Rape

Rape is a type of sexual assault usually involving sexual intercourse or other forms of sexual penetration carried out against a person without that person’s consent.

