Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “El Salvador frees woman jailed for murder after a miscarriage” – below is their description.

Authorities in El Salvador have freed a woman who had been jailed on charges of killing her baby after suffering a miscarriage, according to a local rights group.

The 38-year-old woman was freed on Wednesday.

She has already served 10 years of her 30-year sentence.

The Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion in El Salvador said the woman, Elsy, was arrested in June 2011 after reporting an “obstetric emergency”.

In El Salvador, abortion under any circumstances is outlawed, including in cases of rape and incest and even when the woman’s health is in danger.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

–

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel