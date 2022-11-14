Ecological Civilization 2007

China put the concept of “ecological civilization” in its report to the 17th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2007, marking a shift in national strategy from concentrating on economic construction to more sustainable development. China has since continuously improved the laws and policies of the ecological environment and related supervision system. Remarkable progress has been made in terms of enhancing air quality, water and other resources.

