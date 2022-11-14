This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “East Asia Summit leaders conclude meeting without agreement” – below is their description.
The East Asia Summit has wrapped up in Cambodia without a final joint statement.
Leaders left Phnom Penh divided on Saturday, still unable to agree on wording about the war in Ukraine.
Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng reports from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
