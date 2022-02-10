Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “Dyson faces legal action over ‘forced labour’ and exploitation” – below is their description.

It’s one of Britain’s most iconic companies, but tonight Dyson is facing claims of appalling abuse and exploitation in the factories in Malaysia, where its cordless vacuums and other appliances are made.

Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Fourteen workers who were employed on its production line have started legal action against the company – alleging forced labour, squalid accommodation, excessive hours and intimidation by management.

Tonight, we hear from one worker who claims he was tortured by police after blowing the whistle – claims Dyson says it knows about and immediately acted on.

Dyson emphatically denies any wrongdoing – and says it has terminated its contract with the supplier.

Channel 4 News YouTube Channel