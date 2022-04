ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Dyslexic teacher beats stigma | ABC News” – below is their description.

After struggling through school, Lucy Senior was finally diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD as an adult. Now she’s using her lived experience to help a new generation of neurodiverse students. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

