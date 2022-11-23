9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Dylan Alcott Meets Wax Double” – below is their description.
Tennis champion and disability advocate Dylan Alcott has come face-to-face with his body double in #Sydney today.
Special guests from the Dylan Alcott Foundation attended the unveiling of #madametussauds Sydney’s first figure in a wheelchair. #Shorts #9News9 News Australia YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.