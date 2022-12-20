The Independent published this video item, entitled “DUP MP breaks down in tears while thanking ‘long suffering wife’ in Commons speech” – below is their description.

A DUP MP broke down in tears while thanking his family in a speech at the House of Commons.

“My long-suffering wife,” he said with visible emotion, continuing to thank his mother before having to pause to compose himself.

After it appeared he was unable to continue, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt made an intervention to give him a moment.

Jim Shannon also thanked members of staff and other MPs on the final day before adjourning for Christmas.

