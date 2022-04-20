South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Dung power: India taps new energy from cow manure” – below is their description.

India is tapping a new energy source to replace burning coal in smog-choked cities – truckloads of bovine manure. The pilot project is already providing a vital revenue stream for poor Indian farmers. Dairy farmers on the outskirts of Indore, a central Indian city, are paid for handing over truckloads of cow manure.

