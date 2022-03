CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Duke Energy CEO on earnings and power grid transition to clean energy” – below is their description.

Lynn Good, president and CEO of Duke Energy, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to break down the energy giant’s latest quarterly earnings report and her meeting with President Joe Biden. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.