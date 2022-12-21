Drivers warned of potholes on New South Wales roads | 7NEWS

Drivers taking the family on holiday in NSW are being urged to watch for potholes after the road network was “hammered” by one of the wettest years on record.

The NSW government says 190,000 potholes have been repaired since February but there is still widespread damage across the road network, with many parts of the state still experiencing flooding.

Regional NSW Minister Paul Toole on Wednesday urged motorists heading to the regions to plan ahead, drive to the conditions and be courteous to other drivers.

“We all know that the Christmas holiday period is the busiest on our roads, but this year we need to take extra care so everyone arrives at their destination safely and can spend time with loved ones,” he said in a statement.

“Whether you’re heading north along the Pacific Highway, west along the Great Western Highway or south along the Princes Highway, make sure you plan ahead and follow the advice on the best time to travel to avoid delays.”

Increased traffic and delays are expected entering and leaving Sydney via the Hume Highway and Princes Highway to the south, Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road to the west and Pacific Highway, M1 Pacific Motorway and NorthConnex to the north.

Holiday hotspots will be the most significant pinch points, particularly at Coffs Harbour, Hexham, Blackheath, Nowra and Jervis Bay.

Roads Minister Sam Farraway said motorists should be aware that many roads were damaged.

“The reality is the road network has been hammered by one of the wettest years on record and many parts of the state are still experiencing flooding right now,” he said.

“While we’ve already repaired 190,000 potholes since February, injected an extra $50 million into emergency pothole repair and deployed extra crews to the worst areas, there is still widespread damage, so people need to be wary and drive to the conditions.”

The Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray, Edwards, Barwon and Darling Rivers are still experiencing flooding.

About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

