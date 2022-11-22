Driver Accused Of Plowing Into Massachusetts Apple Store Charged With Reckless Homicide

by
Driver accused of plowing into massachusetts apple store charged with reckless homicide

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Driver Accused Of Plowing Into Massachusetts Apple Store Charged With Reckless Homicide” – below is their description.

The motorist who drove through a Massachusetts Apple store, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen people, was charged with reckless homicide in his first court appearance. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports on what the driver’s attorneys are saying about the crash’s cause and information about the New Jersey man who died.

