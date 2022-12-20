The Independent published this video item, entitled “Drink driver shows off car keys in club before getting behind wheel, killing passenger” – below is their description.

A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing his passenger.

Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV boasting to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks.

He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.

