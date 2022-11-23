DRC violence: Thousands flee as M23 armed group advances in the east

by
DRC violence: Thousands flee as M23 armed group advances in the east

East African leaders will meet in Angola’s capital Luanda on Thursday. They are hoping to stop the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as the M23 group continues its offensive in the eastern part of the country. The fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands in the region.

Al Jazeera’s @Malcolm Webb reports from the city of Goma, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Angola

Angola, officially the Republic of Angola, is a country on the west coast of Southern Africa. It is the second largest lusophone (Portuguese-speaking country) in both total area and population (behind Brazil), and it is the seventh-largest country in Africa, bordered by Namibia to the south, the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the north, Zambia to the east, and the Atlantic Ocean to the west.

Angola has an exclave province, the province of Cabinda that borders the Republic of the Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The capital and largest city of Angola is Luanda.

