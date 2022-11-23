Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “DRC violence: Thousands flee as M23 armed group advances in the east” – below is their description.

East African leaders will meet in Angola’s capital Luanda on Thursday. They are hoping to stop the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as the M23 group continues its offensive in the eastern part of the country. The fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands in the region. Al Jazeera’s @Malcolm Webb reports from the city of Goma, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. – Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

