Dr Nick Coatsworth reveals debilitating battle with PTSD | 9 News Australia

by

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Dr Nick Coatsworth reveals debilitating battle with PTSD | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Dr Nick Coatsworth has revealed before he started his role as Deputy Chief Medical Officer during the coronavirus pandemic he suffered from debilitating post traumatic stress disorder which left him feeling like he was having a heart attack. The Today medical expert shared his story with Karl Stefanovic, saying the symptoms left him housebound and unable to do his job.

9 News Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - 9 News Australia

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

Recent from 9 News Australia:

NSW long-term flood support to help rebuild communities | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Major COVID-19 isolation changes, China-Solomons deal, Depp-Heard trial | 9 News Australia

Category: News

NSW and Victoria to scrap COVID-19 close contact isolation rules | Coronavirus | 9 News Australia

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

NSW long-term flood support to help rebuild communities | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Major COVID-19 isolation changes, China-Solomons deal, Depp-Heard trial | 9 News Australia

Category: News

NSW and Victoria to scrap COVID-19 close contact isolation rules | Coronavirus | 9 News Australia

Category: News

NSW Premier’s text about transgender athletes leaked | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Hot air balloon lands in driveway of unit block in Melbourne | ABC News

Category: News

IMF Cuts China’s 2022 Growth Forecast to 4.4% From 4.8%

Category: Business, Finance

Security deal confirmed between China and Solomon Islands | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Major COVID-19 isolation changes, China-Solomons deal, Depp-Heard trial | 9 News Australia

Category: News

NSW and Victoria to scrap COVID-19 close contact isolation rules | Coronavirus | 9 News Australia

Category: News

CDC launches new forecast center to prepare for Covid outbreaks and future pandemics

Category: News

Balance Of Power Full Show (04/19/2022)

Category: Business, Finance, Media

NSW and Victoria to scrap close contact rule, China signs military deal | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....