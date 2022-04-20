9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Dr Nick Coatsworth reveals debilitating battle with PTSD | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
Dr Nick Coatsworth has revealed before he started his role as Deputy Chief Medical Officer during the coronavirus pandemic he suffered from debilitating post traumatic stress disorder which left him feeling like he was having a heart attack. The Today medical expert shared his story with Karl Stefanovic, saying the symptoms left him housebound and unable to do his job.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
