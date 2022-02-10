Dr Domitilla Sagramoso on whether the UK’s diplomatic efforts will reap any rewards

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Dr Domitilla Sagramoso on whether the UK’s diplomatic efforts will reap any rewards” – below is their description.

‘One of the underlining factors in this crisis is that Russia feels it’s not being respected and its interests are not being taken into account.’

Dr Domitilla Sagramoso on whether the UK’s diplomatic efforts will reap any rewards.

