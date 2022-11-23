CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Dr. Anthony Fauci gives his last Covid-19 briefing as White House chief medical advisor #Shorts” – below is their description.
Dr. Fauci announced his retirement earlier this year. He served as the face of the government Covid response since the beginning of the pandemic.

About This Source - CNBC Television
CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.
As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.
Anthony Fauci is an American physician and immunologist who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. Since January 2020, he has been one of the lead members of the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.