Dr anthony fauci, face of us response to pandemic, reflects on career | abc news

The United States top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, has given what’s expected to be his final White House media briefing before he retires, as North America correspondent Barbara Miller reports. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

