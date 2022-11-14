7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Dozens of Adelaide schools closed amid storm damage and power outages | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

24 schools will remain closed for a second day tomorrow as the power crisis wreaks havoc in the classroom. It has forced the cancellation of some year 12 exams while others have gone ahead in the dark. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.