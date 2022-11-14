Dozens of Adelaide schools closed amid storm damage and power outages | 7NEWS

24 schools will remain closed for a second day tomorrow as the power crisis wreaks havoc in the classroom.

It has forced the cancellation of some year 12 exams while others have gone ahead in the dark.

