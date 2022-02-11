‘Don’t trust Putin and don’t be afraid of him’, says former Ukraine president Poroshenko | 7.30

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “‘Don’t trust Putin and don’t be afraid of him’, says former Ukraine president Poroshenko | 7.30” – below is their description.

The United States and its European allies are trying to figure out how to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. More than 100,000 Russian troops are amassed on the border between the two countries, and Ukraine’s former president has told 7.30 his country needs military assistance. Michael Vincent reports.

