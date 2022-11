CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Don’t ignore Paramount because ‘short-termism’ is having a challenge, says GAMCO’s Gabelli” – below is their description.

Mario Gabelli, GAMCO Investors chairman and CEO, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss his thoughts on Bob Iger’s return to Disney, the streaming service picture and more. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.