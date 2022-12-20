Donald Trump should face criminal charges, says January 6 riot panel

by
South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Donald Trump should face criminal charges, says January 6 riot panel” – below is their description.

A US House of Representatives select committee on December 19, 2022, referred Donald Trump to the Justice Department to face four criminal charges, including obstruction, conspiracy and inciting an insurrection. The referral concludes an 18-month-long investigation into the former president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

