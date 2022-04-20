ABC News published this video item, entitled “DOJ weighs appeal of travel mask mandate ruling l ABCNL” – below is their description.
ABC News transportation correspondent Gio Benitez has the latest on the mask mandate ruling as the Department of Justice considers an appeal.
WATCH the ABC News Live Stream Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM
SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP
Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/
LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews
FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc
#ABCNLUpdate #DOJ #appeal #MaskMandate #CDCABC News YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.