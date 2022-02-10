GBNews published this video item, entitled “Does the Government care about the future of Derby County?” – below is their description.

‘There is potentially £27m owed by Derby to HMRC’ Andrew Bridgen tells Liam Halligan that the Government is a ‘very very financially interested party’ in the future of Derby County FC, which is in danger of going under. Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

