Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “DOCUMENTARY | The Great British Curry Crisis | 101 East” – below is their description.

Butter Chicken, Rogan Josh, and the all-time favourite – Chicken Tikka Masala! The United Kingdom has embraced curry as its national dish, with tens of thousands of Indian restaurants serving mouth-watering dishes to British taste buds.

Staffed over the decades by an influx of migrants from South Asia, these curry houses employ more than 100,000 people. But now this $5bn industry is in freefall.

Every week, two Indian restaurants are shutting down as COVID-19, changing consumer tastes, and Brexit take a toll.

In this documentary, 101 East correspondent Drew Ambrose travels across the UK to find out why Britain’s curries are in crisis.

CREDITS:

Reporter: Drew Ambrose

Producers: Siwaporn Kingston and Aun Qi Koh

Camera: Craig Hansen

Picture Editor: Badrul Hisham

Research assistant: Jenni Henderson

Digital Producer: Hasham Cheema

Senior Supervising Producer: Nick Olle

Executive Producer: Sharon Roobol

Photos courtesy of : Tower Hamlets Archives, Tim Smith, Eastside Community Heritage, Mohammad Ali, Raju Vaidyanathan and the British Curry Awards

