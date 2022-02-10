Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “DOCUMENTARY | The Great British Curry Crisis | 101 East” – below is their description.
Butter Chicken, Rogan Josh, and the all-time favourite – Chicken Tikka Masala! The United Kingdom has embraced curry as its national dish, with tens of thousands of Indian restaurants serving mouth-watering dishes to British taste buds.
Staffed over the decades by an influx of migrants from South Asia, these curry houses employ more than 100,000 people. But now this $5bn industry is in freefall.
Every week, two Indian restaurants are shutting down as COVID-19, changing consumer tastes, and Brexit take a toll.
In this documentary, 101 East correspondent Drew Ambrose travels across the UK to find out why Britain’s curries are in crisis.
CREDITS:
Reporter: Drew Ambrose
Producers: Siwaporn Kingston and Aun Qi Koh
Camera: Craig Hansen
Picture Editor: Badrul Hisham
Research assistant: Jenni Henderson
Digital Producer: Hasham Cheema
Senior Supervising Producer: Nick Olle
Executive Producer: Sharon Roobol
Photos courtesy of : Tower Hamlets Archives, Tim Smith, Eastside Community Heritage, Mohammad Ali, Raju Vaidyanathan and the British Curry Awards
For more, follow 101 East:
www.instagram.com/aj101east
www.twitter.com/aj101east
www.facebook.com/101eastAl Jazeera English YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.