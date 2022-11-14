Do police rewards work and how many people have got the money? | ABC News

For the first time, Queensland police have offered a reward of $1m. They are seeking help to find Rajwinder Singh, the main person of interest in the 2018 murder of Toyah Cordingley. The reward is one of many posted by authorities, raising the question: do they work? Do people come forward to claim the money?

