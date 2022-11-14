CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Disney to implement a targeted hiring freeze, looks to cut some jobs” – below is their description.
Disney plans to institute a targeted hiring freeze and cut some jobs, according to a new internal memo. CNBC’s Jim Cramer and the ‘Squawk on the Street’ team discuss.
