Disney to implement a targeted hiring freeze, looks to cut some jobs

by
CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Disney to implement a targeted hiring freeze, looks to cut some jobs” – below is their description.

Disney plans to institute a targeted hiring freeze and cut some jobs, according to a new internal memo. CNBC’s Jim Cramer and the ‘Squawk on the Street’ team discuss.

In This Story: Disney

The Walt Disney Company, DIS (NYSE), is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California.

In This Story: Jim Cramer

James Joseph Cramer is an American television personality and host of Mad Money on CNBC. He is a former hedge fund manager as well as an author and a co-founder of TheStreet.com. He was raised in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania.

