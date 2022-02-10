CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Disney CEO Bob Chapek: Streaming platforms are a ‘hungry beast to feed'” – below is their description.
CNBC’s Julia Boorstin joins ‘Squawk Box’ to recap her interview with Disney CEO Bob Chapek following the company’s quarterly earnings report on Wednesday.CNBC Television YouTube Channel
About This Source - CNBC Television
CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.
As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.