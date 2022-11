ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Disgraced former NRL player Brett Finch avoids jail over child sex abuse chat | ABC News” – below is their description.

Disgraced NRL star Brett Finch has been spared a custodial sentence after admitting to sending messages about child abuse on an adult phone chat service. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.