Disability funding cut after NDIS determines payments ‘not value for money’ | ABC News

Hundreds of people with autism and intellectual disability have had their funding slashed in recent months after the National Disability Insurance Scheme determined the payments were “not value for money”. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

