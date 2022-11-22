‘Direct your anger at government and employers’: RMT announces resumption of strikes

'direct your anger at government and employers': rmt announces resumption of strikes

The RMT union secretary general, Mick Lynch, announced more strikes after talks with rail bosses over pay and working conditions broke down on Tuesday. The industrial action is due to take place in a series of 48-hour strikes, in the run up to Christmas on 13, 14, 16 and 17 December, and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7. Appealing to the public, Lynch said: ‘We are sorry to inconvenience you, but we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during this latest phase of action.’ The RMT says it expects more than 40,000 members to take part

More UK rail strikes to disrupt travel in December and January

