Did Trump break the law by not preserving his White House memos? | The Bottom Line

Former US President Donald Trump had a lifelong habit of ripping up papers he was done with and throwing them on the floor, or in the rubbish, or stuffing them in his pockets.

By law, US presidents are required to hand over any papers they touched to the National Archives at the end of their service.

Trump has come under scrutiny because many of his papers were torn up and pieced together with tape, and archivists are not sure what he left out.

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey, lawyer Anne Weismann, and government professor David Barker.

