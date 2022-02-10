Did Trump break the law by not preserving his White House memos? | The Bottom Line

by

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Did Trump break the law by not preserving his White House memos? | The Bottom Line” – below is their description.

Former US President Donald Trump had a lifelong habit of ripping up papers he was done with and throwing them on the floor, or in the rubbish, or stuffing them in his pockets.

By law, US presidents are required to hand over any papers they touched to the National Archives at the end of their service.

Trump has come under scrutiny because many of his papers were torn up and pieced together with tape, and archivists are not sure what he left out.

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey, lawyer Anne Weismann, and government professor David Barker.

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

Putin says invasion going according to plan

Category: News

President Zelenskyy: from comedian to commander-in-chief | Start Here

Category: News

Ukrainians stand their ground as Russia defies global condemnation

Category: News

In This Story: Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was the 45th President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. Trump was born and raised in Queens, a borough of New York City, and received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School.

5 Recent Items: Donald Trump

Hallie Jackson NOW – Mar. 3 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

January 6 Committee Subpoenas Trump Jr. Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle

Category: News

Jan. 6 committee says Trump and his allies may have committed crimes

Category: News

Exclusive: Former AG Barr On Trump’s ‘Angry’ Response To Being Told Election Claims Were False

Category: News

Many American donors to Ottawa protest convoy also gave to Trump, Republicans

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....