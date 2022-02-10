GBNews published this video item, entitled “Derby FC: ‘I think the English Football League need to tread very carefully’ | Andrew Bridgen MP” – below is their description.

‘I think the English Football League need to tread very carefully with Derby FC, as I’m not the only parliamentarian asking questions about this arrangement with HMRC’ Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen voices his concern over ‘special rules for football debts.’ Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.