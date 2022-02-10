Derby FC: ‘I think the English Football League need to tread very carefully’ | Andrew Bridgen MP

‘I think the English Football League need to tread very carefully with Derby FC, as I’m not the only parliamentarian asking questions about this arrangement with HMRC’

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen voices his concern over ‘special rules for football debts.’

