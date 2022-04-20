Depp says marriage to Amber Heard was like abusive relationship with ‘my mother’

by

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Depp says marriage to Amber Heard was like abusive relationship with ‘my mother'” – below is their description.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Johnny Depp said being with Amber Heard was like being “in a relationship with my mother” and he would lock himself in the bathroom to escape her.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star told a US court his ex-wife, 35, would escalate from making “little digs” at him to “full-scale arguments” that could become violent.

“It was sort of a rapid fire, sort of endless parade of insults,” Mr Depp told the court in the suburbs of Washington DC.

The actor, 58, is suing Ms Heard, for damages of $50 million over an article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a domestic abuse survivor.

In the second day of testimony in the blockbuster trial, Mr Depp rebutted Ms Heard’s allegations and claimed that it was in fact his ex-wife who would become violent.

READ MORE: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/04/20/johnny-depp-says-marriage-amber-heard-like-abusive-relationship/

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

#Depp #Heard #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard

The Telegraph YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally. It was founded by Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855 as Daily Telegraph & Courier.

Recent from The Telegraph:

Planet Normal: Are attacks on PM just ‘parliamentary posturing’ after partygate apology? | Podcast

Category: Agriculture, Mergers & Acquisitions, News

The siege of Mariupol, German reluctance and your questions answered | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

Category: News

IN FULL: Boris Johnson accuses Labour of being in ‘time warp’ over ‘partygate’

Category: Agriculture, News

In This Story: Caribbean

The Caribbean is a region of the Americas that comprises the Caribbean Sea, its surrounding coasts, and its islands. The region lies southeast of the Gulf of Mexico and of the North American mainland, east of Central America, and north of South America.

2 Recent Items: Caribbean

Watch Johnny Depp’s FULL Testimony From the Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Category: Entertainment

Johnny Depp Explains How He Got Into Acting & Talks Pirate of the Caribbean

Category: Law

In This Story: Pirates of the Caribbean

4 Recent Items: Pirates of the Caribbean

Watch Johnny Depp’s FULL Testimony From the Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Category: Entertainment

Johnny Depp Explains How He Got Into Acting & Talks Pirate of the Caribbean

Category: Law

Johnny Depp testifies at defamation trial against Amber Heard

Category: News

Depp vs Heard: Depp’s childhood friend breaks down during defamation trial

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....