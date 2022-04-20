The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Depp says marriage to Amber Heard was like abusive relationship with ‘my mother'” – below is their description.

Subscribe to The Telegraph with our special offer: just £1 for 3 months. Start your free trial now:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/customer/subscribe/digitalsub/3for1/?WT.mc_id=tmgoff_pvid_conversion-subscription_editorial-iniative_03-22_EGW-13_organic_youtube

Johnny Depp said being with Amber Heard was like being “in a relationship with my mother” and he would lock himself in the bathroom to escape her.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star told a US court his ex-wife, 35, would escalate from making “little digs” at him to “full-scale arguments” that could become violent.

“It was sort of a rapid fire, sort of endless parade of insults,” Mr Depp told the court in the suburbs of Washington DC.

The actor, 58, is suing Ms Heard, for damages of $50 million over an article she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a domestic abuse survivor.

In the second day of testimony in the blockbuster trial, Mr Depp rebutted Ms Heard’s allegations and claimed that it was in fact his ex-wife who would become violent.

READ MORE: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/04/20/johnny-depp-says-marriage-amber-heard-like-abusive-relationship/

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

#Depp #Heard #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard

The Telegraph YouTube Channel