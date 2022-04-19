Sky News published this video item, entitled “Depp accuses Heard of “heinous and disturbing” allegations” – below is their description.

Johnny Depp has given evidence in court, as part of a multi-million dollar defamation case, against his former wife Amber Heard, over an article in the Washington Post in 2018.

In his first appearance on the stand, he accused Heard of making-up what he called “heinous and disturbing’ allegations against him.

Sky’s US correspondent Martha Kelner, reports from the court, in the US state of Virginia.

Watch it live https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r71wJB3zS_g

