Fox News published this video item, entitled “Dems base all decisions on polling rather than Americans’ needs: Rosendale” – below is their description.
Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) criticizes Democrats for making decisions about mask requirements based on polling data. He also discusses his proposed legislation that would block military aid to Ukraine until the U.S. southern border is secured.
About This Source - Fox News
Fox News is an American multinational conservative cable news television channel. It is owned by Fox News Media, which itself is owned by the Fox Corporation. The channel broadcasts primarily from studios at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in New York City.
