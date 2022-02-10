This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

Fox News published this video item, entitled “Dems base all decisions on polling rather than Americans’ needs: Rosendale” – below is their description.

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) criticizes Democrats for making decisions about mask requirements based on polling data. He also discusses his proposed legislation that would block military aid to Ukraine until the U.S. southern border is secured. Fox News YouTube Channel

