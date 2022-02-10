Dems base all decisions on polling rather than Americans’ needs: Rosendale

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) criticizes Democrats for making decisions about mask requirements based on polling data. He also discusses his proposed legislation that would block military aid to Ukraine until the U.S. southern border is secured.

