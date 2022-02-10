Guardian News published this video item, entitled “‘Demonstrably untrue’: Johnson dismisses John Major’s claim that he has ‘shredded democracy'” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson on Thursday responded to accusations by John Major of breaking Covid-19 lockdown laws. In a wide-ranging attack, Major, who was prime minister from 1990 to 1997, said Johnson should resign if he is found to have deliberately misled parliament with his ‘brazen excuses’ and accused his administration of making ‘unbelievable’ excuses to try to defend the PM John Major says Boris Johnson broke lockdown laws and is creating mistrust John Major’s scathing attack on Boris Johnson: key charges Guardian News YouTube Channel

