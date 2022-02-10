‘Demonstrably untrue’: Johnson dismisses John Major’s claim that he has ‘shredded democracy’

by

Guardian News published this video item, entitled “‘Demonstrably untrue’: Johnson dismisses John Major’s claim that he has ‘shredded democracy'” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson on Thursday responded to accusations by John Major of breaking Covid-19 lockdown laws. In a wide-ranging attack, Major, who was prime minister from 1990 to 1997, said Johnson should resign if he is found to have deliberately misled parliament with his ‘brazen excuses’ and accused his administration of making ‘unbelievable’ excuses to try to defend the PM

John Major says Boris Johnson broke lockdown laws and is creating mistrust

John Major’s scathing attack on Boris Johnson: key charges

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

In This Story: John Major

Sir John Major KG CH is a British politician who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997.

In This Story: Lockdown

During the 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, lockdown has come to mean the practice of attempting to control transmission of the virus by means of restricting people’s movement and activities on a broad scale, usually on a national or state-wide basis.

