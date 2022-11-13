ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Democrats retain control of US Senate as Catherine Cortez Masto re-elected in Nevada | ABC News” – below is their description.

The Democratic Party has retained control of the US Senate. It’s after projections that Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in Nevada, defeating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

