Democrats retain control of us senate as catherine cortez masto re-elected in nevada | abc news

The Democratic Party has retained control of the US Senate. It’s after projections that Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in Nevada, defeating Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

