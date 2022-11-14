ABC News published this video item, entitled “Democrats projected to keep control of Senate l GMA” – below is their description.

Democrats will keep their majority in the Senate, ABC News has projected. Control of the House is still up for grabs, with 18 races still not called. LEARN MORE: The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election: https://abcn.ws/3Uudjs6 #abcnews #senate #democrats #election2022 #nevada #politics ABC News YouTube Channel

