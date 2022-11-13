Democrats on midterms: the red wave was a red ‘trickle’

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - Washington Post
The Washington Post is a major American daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C. It is the most widely circulated newspaper within the Washington metropolitan area. Daily broadsheet editions are printed for the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. The newspaper is owned by Amazon Inc. CEO, Jeff Bezos. It has won 47 Pulitzer Prizes.