Democrats keep control of senate: what it means for the us and the world | dw news

US Democrats defied expectations in the country’s midterm vote to win a crucial seat to control the Senate.

Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in the Nevada senate race. The victory gives her party control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. Cortez Masto defeated her Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, whose early lead dwindled after late-counted ballots came in.

The win breaks the historical trend of the president’s party typically losing seats in midterm elections.

One seat is still open: Georgia holds a run-off ballot in December. But with Vice President Kamala Harris being able to cast tie-breaking votes, control of the senate is now out of reach for the Republicans.

