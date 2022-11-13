Democrats keep control of Senate: What it means for the US and the world | DW News

Democrats keep control of senate: what it means for the us and the world | dw news

DW News published this video item, entitled "Democrats keep control of Senate: What it means for the US and the world | DW News"

US Democrats defied expectations in the country’s midterm vote to win a crucial seat to control the Senate.

Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in the Nevada senate race. The victory gives her party control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. Cortez Masto defeated her Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, whose early lead dwindled after late-counted ballots came in.

The win breaks the historical trend of the president’s party typically losing seats in midterm elections.

One seat is still open: Georgia holds a run-off ballot in December. But with Vice President Kamala Harris being able to cast tie-breaking votes, control of the senate is now out of reach for the Republicans.

In This Story: Democrats

“Democrats” usually refers to the The Democratic Party of the United States – one of the two major political parties in the country, along with its main, historic rival, the Republican Party.

It was founded on 8th January 1828 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Nancy Pelosi (Party leader) and Jaime Harrison (Party chair).

In This Story: Joe Biden

Joe Biden is an American politician serving as the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

He is married to Dr Jill Biden.

In This Story: Kamala Harris

 

Kamala Devi Harris is an American politician and attorney who has served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017. She is the Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election.

In This Story: Nevada

Nevada is a state in the Western region of the United States. It is bordered by Oregon to the northwest, Idaho to the northeast, California to the west, Arizona to the southeast, and Utah to the east. Nevada is the 7th-most extensive, the 32nd-most populous, and the 9th-least densely populated of the U.S. states.

In This Story: Republicans

The Republican Party, sometimes also referred to as the GOP (Grand Old Party), is one of the two major contemporary political parties in the United States, along with its main, historic rival, the Democratic Party.

It was founded on 20th March 1854 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Ronna McDaniel (chairwoman).

In This Story: Vote

Voting is a method for a group, such as a meeting or an electorate, in order to make a collective decision or express an opinion usually following discussions, debates or election campaigns. Democracies elect holders of high office by voting. Residents of a place represented by an elected official are called “constituents”, and those constituents who cast a ballot for their chosen candidate are called “voters”. There are different systems for collecting votes, but while many of the systems used in decision-making can also be used as electoral systems, any which cater for proportional representation can only be used in elections.

In smaller organizations, voting can occur in different ways. Formally via ballot to elect others for example within a workplace, to elect members of political associations or to choose roles for others. Informally voting could occur as a spoken agreement or as a verbal gesture like a raised hand or electronically.

