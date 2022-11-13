Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Democrats keep control of Senate as Cortez Masto wins in Nevada” – below is their description.

President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party will hang on to control of the United States Senate after a midterm election victory in Nevada. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Al Jazeera’s @Mike Hanna has more from Washington, DC. – Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

