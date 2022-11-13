Democrats keep control of Senate as Cortez Masto wins in Nevada

by
Democrats keep control of senate as cortez masto wins in nevada

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Democrats keep control of Senate as Cortez Masto wins in Nevada” – below is their description.

President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party will hang on to control of the United States Senate after a midterm election victory in Nevada. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Al Jazeera’s @Mike Hanna has more from Washington, DC.

