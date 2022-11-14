Democrats hold US Senate after midterm polls, but House control remains undecided

Democrats hold us senate after midterm polls, but house control remains undecided

Democrats hold US Senate after midterm polls, but House control remains undecided

Democrats will maintain control of the US Senate for another two years after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in the western state of Nevada. The projected win announced on November 13, 2022, was a major victory for US President Joe Biden in midterm elections that some political analysts had predicted would give Republicans huge gains in both chambers of Congress.

China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

Democrats

“Democrats” usually refers to the The Democratic Party of the United States – one of the two major political parties in the country, along with its main, historic rival, the Republican Party.

It was founded on 8th January 1828 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Nancy Pelosi (Party leader) and Jaime Harrison (Party chair).

Joe Biden

Joe Biden is an American politician serving as the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

He is married to Dr Jill Biden.

Nevada

Nevada is a state in the Western region of the United States. It is bordered by Oregon to the northwest, Idaho to the northeast, California to the west, Arizona to the southeast, and Utah to the east. Nevada is the 7th-most extensive, the 32nd-most populous, and the 9th-least densely populated of the U.S. states.

Republicans

The Republican Party, sometimes also referred to as the GOP (Grand Old Party), is one of the two major contemporary political parties in the United States, along with its main, historic rival, the Democratic Party.

It was founded on 20th March 1854 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Ronna McDaniel (chairwoman).

