Democrats hold us senate after midterm polls, but house control remains undecided

Democrats will maintain control of the US Senate for another two years after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in the western state of Nevada. The projected win announced on November 13, 2022, was a major victory for US President Joe Biden in midterm elections that some political analysts had predicted would give Republicans huge gains in both chambers of Congress.

