ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Democrats hold onto US Senate after ‘resurgence in voter engagement’ | The World” – below is their description.

The Democrats have secured control of the United States Senate, giving Joe Biden a mid-term boost as he heads into the final two years of his first term as president. Cailin Birch from the Economist Intelligence Unit says the results for the Democrats weren’t as surprising as speculated. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.