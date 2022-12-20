South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Demand for Covid tests, medications in mainland China empties shelves in Hong Kong, Thailand” – below is their description.

Rapid antigen test (RAT) kits and flu medicines were in short supply in Hong Kong after anxious residents started buying up supplies to send to friends and family in mainland China where a wave of Covid-19 infections has reportedly triggered shortages. Shelves were cleared in some Hong Kong stores as of December 18, 2022, while pharmacies in Thailand reported increased demand from mainland Chinese people buying the items online for shipment overseas.

