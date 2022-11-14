CGTN published this video item, entitled “Decoding G20 2022: What do the three priority issues mean?” – below is their description.

For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/Decoding-G20-2022-What-do-the-three-priority-issues-mean–1eX4m6Z1Pry/index.html The three priority issues of the G20 Summit this year are “global health architecture,””digital transformation” and “sustainable energy transition.” What do these three abstract terms mean? CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.