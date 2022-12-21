CGTN published this video item, entitled “Decoding Chinese path to modernization” – below is their description.

For more: https://www.cgtn.com/video Chinese modernization offers humanity a new choice for achieving modernization. What are the commonalities and differences of Chinese modernization? What does it mean to other developing countries? Wang Yiwei, associate dean of the Academy of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Renmin University of China, shares his thoughts on Chinese modernization. #ChinaTalk #2022InReview CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.