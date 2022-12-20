Declining mental health among homeless population

Mental health among the homeless population is in sharp decline according to a recent report by Homeless Link.

Charities say that people who are discharged from being sectioned often just end up back on the streets, and it’s only a matter of time before they are sectioned again.

Sky News spoke to one man who has been rough sleeping in West London after being discharged from a mental health hospital.

