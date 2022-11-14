Debate: Are we demonising Albanians?

by
Debate: are we demonising albanians?

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Debate: Are we demonising Albanians?” – below is their description.

Following Albanian nationals protesting in Westminster this weekend over the Government’s language regarding the migrant crisis and the Albanian PM accusing Britain of ‘scapegoating’ Albanians over the migrant crisis.

Bev wants to know…

Are we demonising Albanians?

